WHO Praises Pakistan's Strategy To Handle COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:58 PM

WHO praises Pakistan's strategy to handle COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Praising Pakistan's strategy to successfully handle the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Friday said it was among those countries that the world needed to learn from.

Adhanom, in a statement at media briefing, endorsed the Pakistan Government's strategy against the virus and deploying of the infrastructure "built up over many years for polio to combat COVID-19.

The WHO chief also praised the country's community health workers, who had been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children for polio.

"They have been utilized for surveillance, contact tracing and care and the result we see a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases," Adhanom said.

The other countries, he mentioned, included Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Senegal, Italy, Spain and Vietnam.

"Many of these countries have done well because they learned lessons from previous outbreaks of SARS, MERS, measles, polio, Ebola, flu and other diseases," Adhanom added.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza termed Adhanom's statemnt a recognition of Pakistan's efforts at the international level.

Dr Mirza, in a tweet, said,"Pakistan included among seven countries by WHO Director General- countries that the world can learn from about how to fight future pandemics. Great honour for the people of Pakistan. Alhamdolilah."\867

