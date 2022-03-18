UrduPoint.com

WHO Pre-qualified Remington Pharmaceuticals To Supply Covid-19 Medicine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WHO pre-qualified Remington Pharmaceuticals to supply Covid-19 medicine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Remington Pharmaceuticals, the only WHO Pre-qualified Pharmaceutical Company in Pakistan, has been granted licenses from the Medicines Patent Pool for the development, manufacturing and supply of generic versions of two novel oral anti-viral medicines for COVID-19 in Pakistan and export to over 100 countries globally.

Hence, the company will be able to develop, manufacture, and supply generic versions of the world's first two oral treatments for COVID-19 making it the first and only Pakistani company to receive the prestigious global authorization, said a release here on Friday.

Under the said license from MPP, Remington Pharma will be manufacturing generic versions of the molnupiravir 200mg Capsules (RLD: Lagevrio, Merck & Co.) to 105 countries and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (RLD: PAXLOVID™, Pfizer) with the approval and authorization from MPP to supply in Pakistan and export to 95 countries.

Chairman of the company, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khokhar on this occasion said, " Remington Pharmaceuticals has been at the forefront of supplying quality-assured, cost-effective medicines in Pakistan and to other low- and middle-income countries for over 40 years." Now, he said, this is a step towards taking our efforts truly global.

After recently becoming the first nationally-owned pharmaceutical company to attain the World Health Organization (WHO) Pre qualification (Geneva HQ), this was another moment of pride for us that Remington Pharmaceuticals had become the only pharmaceutical company from Pakistan to receive these global supply licenses by standing in a race where majority of the other licensees are from India.

With the presence of the licensed generic product at affordable prices, we as a country should take this as an opportunity to move towards promoting research in the country. That would surely bring Pakistan on the map of global drug development research.

Remington Pharma has already obtained the formulation of Transfer of Technology, from the originators, for the development and manufacturing generic versions of the revolutionary treatments against COVID-19. Its regional teams had already started booking the orders for commercial supplies from across the globe and have already signed supply agreements with the leading partners. However, Remington considers it our foremost duty to make this treatment available to the people of Pakistan on a priority basis, Dr. Qadeer said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Company Oral Geneva From Race

Recent Stories

NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activ ..

NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activities related to Disaster Risk ..

8 minutes ago
 The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audi ..

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audio experience to next level wit ..

13 minutes ago
 Lango for taking extra measure to ward off securit ..

Lango for taking extra measure to ward off security threats

31 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperati ..

PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperation in defence, counter-terrori ..

31 minutes ago
 NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

36 minutes ago
 Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in ..

Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in year

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>