WHO Provides Assistance For Punjab's Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

WHO provides assistance for Punjab's Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has provided assistance to support the government of Punjab's 'Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative'.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over equipment and material to Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore.

The donation will strengthen the quality of service delivery in the intensive care unit (ICU), high-dependency unit (HDU), laboratory, patient identification in the patient safety model hospital and at Primary health care (PHC) level.

During the ceremony, Dr Mahipala said, "The partnership between the Government of Punjab and WHO on Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative is encouraging and will help to strengthen the health system in Pakistan.

WHO will continue supporting this initiative".

Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the WHO for providing support to the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative and reiterated her resolve to implement the initiative to the fullest extent which will ameliorate the condition of public sector hospitals.

The Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) aims to address the burden of unsafe care in Punjab hospitals and help them to launch comprehensive patient safety programmes, with assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

