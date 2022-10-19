UrduPoint.com

WHO Provides Assistance To Establish Medical Camps In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 09:09 PM

WHO provides assistance to establish medical camps in Sindh

The Sindh health department has established camps to cater to over 10 million affected people in the province with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh health department has established camps to cater to over 10 million affected people in the province with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, medicines and essential health supplies have been provided to the health department in Sindh to support flood victims.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over essential medicines and supplies to the Sindh health department.

Dr Palitha said that WHO was supporting flood relief operations in Sindh and provided 30 vehicles to provide medical facilities and 13 boats to reach areas still under water.

He said that World Health Organization was supporting health service deliveries in Sindh flood-affected areas by providing essential medicines, medical equipment and supplies, nutritional supplements as well as renovating and refurbishing damaged health infrastructure in the province, coordinating closely with the department of Health.

Dr Palitha said that the floods and rain emergency has caused widespread losses of lives and property and the most affected area was health infrastructure. He said 2000 health facilities have been damaged which was 12 percent of the total health facilities in the country.

Dr Palitha said that the WHO will continue to support the health department in controlling the spread of malaria, waterborne disease and to establish 19 Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSC) to mitigate the effects of malnourishment in children.

Director General Health Sindh, Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto thanked WHO for its active role in relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people in Sindh.

He said that with WHO support, the Sindh health department has been able to establish many health camps and reached areas and people still under water.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Flood Water Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Treatment centers being monitored continuously to ..

Treatment centers being monitored continuously to ensure quality health faciliti ..

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly Committee on Commerce unanimousl ..

National Assembly Committee on Commerce unanimously elects Khursheed Junejo as n ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports directs to complete sports scheme ..

Secretary Sports directs to complete sports schemes by December 31

3 minutes ago
 'Grave' Shortage of Cholera Vaccines Forces Shift ..

'Grave' Shortage of Cholera Vaccines Forces Shift to One-Dose Strategy - WHO

3 minutes ago
 European Parliament Gives 2022 Sakharov Prize to U ..

European Parliament Gives 2022 Sakharov Prize to Ukrainian People Represented by ..

3 minutes ago
 Agri scientists should make concerted efforts to i ..

Agri scientists should make concerted efforts to increase productivity: Rana Tan ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.