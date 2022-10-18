WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday provided medicines and essential health supplies to health department Sindh to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday provided medicines and essential health supplies to health department Sindh to support flood victims.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over essential medicines and supplies to the Sindh health department in WHO Sukkur hub.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that WHO is supporting floods relief operations in Sindh and provided 30 vehicles to provide medical facilities and 13 boats to reach areas still under water.

He said that World Health Organization is supporting health service deliveries in Sindh flood affected areas by providing essential medicines, medical equipment and supplies, nutritional supplements as well as renovating and refurbishing damages health infrastructure in the province, coordinating closely with the department of Health.

Dr. Palitha said that the floods and rain emergency has caused widespread losses to the lives and property and the most affected area is health infrastructure.

He said 2000 health facilities have been damaged which is 12 percent of total health facilities in the country.

Dr Palitha said that the WHO will continue to support the health department for controlling spread of malaria, water borne disease and to establish 19 Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSC) to mitigate the effects of malnourishment in children.

While Speaking on the occasion Director General Health Sindh Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto thanked WHO for active role in relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affected people in Sindh.

He said that with the WHO support the Sindh health department has been able to establish many health camps and reached areas and people still under water.

The health department has established camps to cater over 10 million affected people in the province with the support from WHO, he added.

On this occasion, THQ hospital Rohri was also given essential equipment for the labor room and gyne ward, and essential medicines and nutritional supplements were provided to Sheikh Zaid Women and Children Hospital Larkana.

Director General Health Sindh Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto received the consignment on behalf of Sindh Health department.

Dr Sara Salman head of WHO Sub Office Sindh, District Health Officers of Sukkur and Larkana Divisions, Medical Superintendents of various hospitals were also present on the occasion.