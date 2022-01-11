UrduPoint.com

WHO Provides Kits To Detect Omicron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:49 PM

WHO provides kits to detect Omicron

The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided RT-PCR kits to the District Health Authority to detect the new variant of coronavirus Omicron here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided RT-PCR kits to the District Health Authority to detect the new variant of coronavirus Omicron here on Tuesday.

Focal person Health Authority, Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the kits could detect the Omicron variant and other variants of COVID-19 reported so far.

He said that free of cost, Omicron tests would be available at Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Wednesday, while earlier, the authority had to send specimens to the National Institute of Health for diagnoses of the new variant of Omicron.

Dr Waqar informed that only four cases of the Omicron had been tested positive so far, while results of five cases were awaited, which would be confirmed on January 12.

The health officer said that timely and reliable testing was crucial to control and manage the emerging variant.

/395

Related Topics

World Benazir Bhutto January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 11 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 11 Jan 2022

40 seconds ago
 Free yoga for Delhi as Omicron shuts offices, eate ..

Free yoga for Delhi as Omicron shuts offices, eateries

43 seconds ago
 Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to app ..

Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

44 seconds ago
 Over 6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

46 seconds ago
 Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

19 minutes ago
 Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.