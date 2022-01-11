WHO provides kits to detect Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided RT-PCR kits to the District Health Authority to detect the new variant of coronavirus Omicron here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided RT-PCR kits to the District Health Authority to detect the new variant of coronavirus Omicron here on Tuesday.

Focal person Health Authority, Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the kits could detect the Omicron variant and other variants of COVID-19 reported so far.

He said that free of cost, Omicron tests would be available at Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Wednesday, while earlier, the authority had to send specimens to the National Institute of Health for diagnoses of the new variant of Omicron.

Dr Waqar informed that only four cases of the Omicron had been tested positive so far, while results of five cases were awaited, which would be confirmed on January 12.

The health officer said that timely and reliable testing was crucial to control and manage the emerging variant.

/395