WHO provides logistics support to MCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday provided logistic support to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to strengthen its various health related activities including field surveillance, monitoring and evaluation.

WHO Representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the vehicles' keys in a ceremony held here.

Administrator MCI, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

The logistics included 20 Suzuki 125 Motor Bikes for outreach immunization services, one Isuzu four door pickups for surveillance of dengue, covid 19 and polio cases and two Ambulances for prompt response in Health related emergencies.

Further health service messages were being placed with the help of WHO at strategic points along major avenues of Islamabad for public awareness on covid 19 and other communicable disease prevention.

WHO Country's head gave details of the logistics provided to MCI and vowed to continue the collboration in future as well.

Shafaq Hashmi spoke on behalf of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Amer Ali Ahmed and appreciated WHO's vital support in developing a comprehensive health care program for the citizens of Islamabad.

She expressed the resolve to continue improving all health care services across the city.