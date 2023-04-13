UrduPoint.com

WHO Provides Medical Related Assistance To KP Health Department

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WHO provides medical related assistance to KP Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated medical equipment worth millions or rupees to the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upon the request of the KP health Advisor Dr Abid Jamil.

The equipment included essential medicines, medical equipment, necessary items for the labour room and furniture for health centres in flood-affected Upper and Lower Kohistan areas.

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr. Abid Jamil thanked the WHO and its representative for its cooperation.

WHO's representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited Kohistan and handed over approximately 30 million rupees of medical equipment, furniture, and other essential items to the health department.

He also visited the district and KP sub-offices and handed over necessary medicines and other items to the relevant district health officers.

The equipment included essential medicines, medical equipment, necessary items for the labour room, and furniture.

Dr. Aabid Jamil said in a statement that he had requested the WHO for the provision of necessary equipment for hospitals in Upper and Lower Kohistan a month ago. Dr. Palitha Mahipala promptly responded and provided the equipment within a month for which Dr. Aabid expressed gratitude.

He further stated that WHO was also working on the functioning and restoration of 40 health centers in flood-affected areas.

WHO's representative for Pakistan stated that the equipment was provided for the flood-affected areas, and it would help the health department in the provision of better healthcare services to the people in need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohistan Million Labour

Recent Stories

National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

11 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.