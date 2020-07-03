UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Provides PCR Machine To Khyber Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:54 PM

WHO provides PCR machine to Khyber Teaching Hospital

World Health Organization (WHO) has provided PCR Machine to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for conducting diagnosing tests for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has provided PCR Machine to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for conducting diagnosing tests for coronavirus.

The provision of the machine will increase daily testing capacity of the hospital from 80 to 300 per day, said a news release issued here.

Through the machine 96 tests could be conducted in single round in three to four hours and the daily testing capacity of the hospital will be increased to 300 tests.

The spokesman has attributed the provision of the machine to the personal efforts of the Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Hospital's Director, Tahir Nadeem.

Related Topics

World From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alliance in Crisis as France Quits NATO's Naval Mi ..

1 minute ago

Govt to give priority to development of Balochista ..

1 minute ago

Prince Andrew under fresh scrutiny after Maxwell a ..

1 minute ago

Extraordinary prosecutor to investigate meetings b ..

1 minute ago

Five city streets containing 03 private-sector he ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls Foreign Concerns Over Hagia Sophia's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.