UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reaffirms Support To Strengthen Primary Health Care In Pakistan: Dr Palitha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

WHO reaffirms support to strengthen primary health care in Pakistan: Dr Palitha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Friday reaffirmed and reiterated the support of WHO towards strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC) in the country.

Addressing a press conference, he appreciated the Government of Pakistan for the various steps taken to improve the health status of the population.

He particularly mentioned the expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat (Health Insurance) Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He affirmed, "I am confident that these recommendations will facilitate the government in developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and securing sustainable financing to achieve the UHC and implementation of a recently endorsed UHC benefit package." Dr Palitha Mahipala added that the WHO Pakistan is providing support to the Government of Pakistan for expansion of universal health coverage by investing in health systems, especially in PHC and is committed to providing complete and unflinching support to the Government of Pakistan in implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC by the year 2030.

"I am very sure and confident that with the current political commitment and UHC related program and interventions, Pakistan will achieve the targets of UHC by 2030 and WHO will support the Government in every possible way towards this end," he said.

Dr Palitha Mahipala said that Pakistani media has always stood for any national cause. I expect and urge the media to play its vital role in raising public awareness and advocating with relevant stakeholders for it. I am thankful to all agencies for participating in this mission and admire the efforts of all mission members.""Adaptation of Universal Health Coverage Investment Case into Provincial Plans with focus on strengthening district health governance, Lady Health Workers Programme, and robust health information system will accelerate Primary Health Care for Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan," said Ms. Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. "Children and their mothers will benefit from essential health services including immunization through comprehensive primary health care."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

1 minute ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

5 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

10 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

20 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

20 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.