WHO rep visits Swat, reviews health facilities for flood affectees

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Thursday paid a day-long visit to flood-affected areas of district Swat and reviewed health facilities for the affected people Accompanied by District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan, he handed over medicines to DHO Swat for the flood victims and visited the health centers in Matta and Madain areas.

During the visit, he administered the polio vaccine to the children and also met the patients and children in the hospitals.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the flood disaster in Swat and the response and needs of the health department during the flood emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, the WHO representative said that WHO had completed the rapid health assessment for 13 flood-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was providing full support including supply of medicines, equipment and professional human resource services to KP Department of Health.

At the end of the visit, he also inaugurated the Emergency Operation Center located at DHO Office Swat.