UrduPoint.com

WHO Rep Visits Swat, Reviews Health Facilities For Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

WHO rep visits Swat, reviews health facilities for flood affectees

World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Thursday paid a day-long visit to flood-affected areas of district Swat and reviewed health facilities for the affected people Accompanied by District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan, he handed over medicines to DHO Swat for the flood victims and visited the health centers in Matta and Madain areas

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Thursday paid a day-long visit to flood-affected areas of district Swat and reviewed health facilities for the affected people Accompanied by District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan, he handed over medicines to DHO Swat for the flood victims and visited the health centers in Matta and Madain areas.

During the visit, he administered the polio vaccine to the children and also met the patients and children in the hospitals.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the flood disaster in Swat and the response and needs of the health department during the flood emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, the WHO representative said that WHO had completed the rapid health assessment for 13 flood-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was providing full support including supply of medicines, equipment and professional human resource services to KP Department of Health.

At the end of the visit, he also inaugurated the Emergency Operation Center located at DHO Office Swat.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Flood Swat Visit

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan's reply, d ..

Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan's reply, decides to indict him on Sept 2 ..

16 seconds ago
 Adtl CS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Cant Board ..

Adtl CS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Cant Board office

17 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner holds open court

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

20 seconds ago
 4 killed, 32 injured in road accident

4 killed, 32 injured in road accident

22 seconds ago
 US Pledges $2.8Bln in Additional Military Aid to U ..

US Pledges $2.8Bln in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine, Neighbors - Blinken

11 minutes ago
 US Fiscal Policy Not on Sustainable Path - Fed Res ..

US Fiscal Policy Not on Sustainable Path - Fed Reserve Chair

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.