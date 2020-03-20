WHO Representative calls for unified actions to combat COVID-19

Country Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala on Friday urged more unified actions and coordinated efforts to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Country Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala on Friday urged more unified actions and coordinated efforts to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Palitha asked to continue efforts that had been effective in limiting the number of cases and slowing the spread of the virus. The spread of the virus could be slowed significantly or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.

He said, "In order to reduce further transmission, there should be developing or updating, readying or implementing coronavirus prevention plans for promoting understanding of the disease, its symptoms and appropriate behavior among people." He said the WHO was working closely with all the communities and countries affected from the coronavirus, including Pakistan, for setting up a reporting system for any cases and contacts, preparing essentials, limiting travel and physical connectivity, social distance awareness and planning for measures such as screening, training of medical staff and disease combating strategies.

He said some countries were demonstrating that the spread of the virus could be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, such as working across society to identify people who were sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, preparing hospitals and clinics to manage a surge in patients, and training health workers.

He said every effort to contain the virus and slow the spread saved lives. Such efforts gave health systems and all of the society much needed time to prepare, and researchers more time to identify effective treatments and develop vaccines.

Dr Palitha said allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any one, as it would harm not only the citizens of that country but other countries as well.

"We must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity.

Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system." He said leaders at all levels and in all walks of life must step forward to bring about the commitment across the society, including the media.

He said the WHO would continue to work with all provinces, Federal government, partners and expert networks to coordinate the international response, develop guidance, distribute supplies, share knowledge and provide people with the information they needed to protect themselves and others.

He said the COVID-19 was the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. The new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

He said there was no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019.

He added possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments were under investigation. They were being tested through clinical trials and the WHO was coordinating efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat COVID-19.

He said the most effective ways to protect oneself and others against the COVID-19 were to frequently clean hands, cover cough with the bend of elbow or tissue, and maintain a social distance from the people, particularly those who were coughing or sneezing.

He said the first and foremost actions were regular and thorough hand-washing, and good respiratory hygiene. The people should stay informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities, including any restrictions put in place on travel, movement and gatherings.

He said so far 209,839 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported from 169 countries, with 8,778 confirmed deaths.

He said 208 hospitals with 1,715 beds were functioning in Pakistan to treat the coronavirus patients, while 13 laboratories were providing diagnostic facility.