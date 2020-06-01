WHO representative calls on Sindh Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed coronavirus situation in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed coronavirus situation in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Dr Sara Khan of WHO and Principal Secretary to CM, Sajid Jamal Abro, said a statement on Monday.

The chief minister said that he has enhanced testing capacity from to 200 to 6600 per day and also establishing two separate hospitals of coronavirus Infectious Disease in Karachi with a capacity of 250 beds while similar health facilities would also be established in other divisional headquarters of the province.

The WHO country chief appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government in containing the virus and slowing its spread.

He urged the chief minister to take strict measures to force the people to adopt precautionary measures.

The chief minister thanked the WHO for supporting and guiding his government to fight against the coronavirus.

He urged the WHO representative to impart training programme for the doctors, para-medicals staff and nurses dealing the COVID-19 cases.

Dr Paliha assured the chief minister that his organization would be supporting Sindh government in all aspects, including training.