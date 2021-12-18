WHO representative for Pak Dr. Palitha Mahipala calls on CM GB

World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala called on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed here in Gilgit on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala called on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed here in Gilgit on Saturday.

On the occasion, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid appreciated the steps taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the betterment of health in the region and said that there were problems with stunting in different districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.He said that special support from the World Health Organization (WHO) was required in this connection.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan added that a large number of young people were suffering from deadly disease like cancer in GB and department of Health in collaboration with experts, should conduct research in accordance with modern requirements to find out the increasing cases of cancer in the youth.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said"The GB government needs special assistance from WHO in researching the causes of these non-communicable diseases." Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that promotion of positive activities in youth and women would have a positive impact on their health, keeping in view the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate for setting up open gyms in Gilgit and Skardu. He said that medical colleges and nursing colleges were being set up in Gilgit-Baltistan to address the shortage of doctors and general nurses on a permanent basis, for which World Health Organization (WHO) experts should cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to improve the quality of medical colleges.

During the meeting,Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid thanked the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for providing ambulances, essential medicines, IT equipment and other items to the health department GB.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Pakistan said that the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan was very welcome to conduct successful vaccination campaign in remote and extremely difficult areas,which has been appreciated in every forum.

He added that non-communicable diseases, especially stomach cancer, are also on the rise in Bhutan. He said that World Health Organization (WHO) would work with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan to find out the causes of these diseases. He said that positive activities were very important for a healthy society, for which open gymnasiums would be set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gilgit and Skardu.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) would provide special assistance for the establishment and improvement of medical and nursing colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan.