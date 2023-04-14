WHO representative hands over equipment to DHO Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan Friday handed over medical equipment, furniture and others worth 30 million rupees to the District Health Officer (DHO) Kohistan.

According to the details, during the visit to Upper and Lower Kohistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with DHO and KP SIP officials inspected various health facilities and handed over emergency medicines, furniture, labour room equipment and others.

The DHO representative also inaugurated the conference room at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Pattan.

While speaking on the occasion Dr Palitha Mahipala said that this aid is for the health centres of the remote districts of Upper and Lower Kohistan which were also hit by the devastating floods.

The WHO representative further said that soon after the floods he visited these districts, while the WHO has also conducted a feasibility survey for the restoration of infrastructure which has been destroyed or damaged by the floods.

Dr Palitha Mahipala said that provision of facilities to the basic health units of the remote districts would decrease the pressure on the big hospitals of the province and would also provide health services to the people at their doorstep.

Advisor to CM KP on Health Dr Abid Jameel in a press statement said that a month ago we have requested the WHO for the provision of medicines and equipment for the hospitals of Upper and Lower Kohistan and they provided it within one month period.

Dr. Abid Jameel further said that WHO Pakistan is also working on the restoration and rehabilitation of 40 basic health units that have been damaged or destroyed during the recent floods.