WHO representative inaugurates Nutrition Stabilization Centre

World Health Representative (WHO) in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala here Tuesday visited Directorate General Health Services and inaugurated Nutrition Stabilization Centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :World Health Representative (WHO) in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala here Tuesday visited Directorate General Health Services and inaugurated Nutrition Stabilization Centre.

Directorate General Health Services, Dr. Shoukat Ali and officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Palitha recalled the history of cooperation between WHO and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services Directorate and said that a hall would also be constructed at the regional and provincial levels for health department.

WHO is supporting Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System in KP while motorcycles would be provided EPI to workers serving in remote areas, Dr. Palitha told.

He also donated medicines of Rs. 60 million and inaugurated a vaccination campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child.

Dr. Shoukat Ali expressed gratitude to WHO for its cooperation and providing help to the health directorate in tackling disasters including corona and floods.