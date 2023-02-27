WHO representative inaugurates water filtration plant

Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan, visited Teaching Hospital Timergara and inaugurated a water filtration plant and a paeds nutrition ward on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan, visited Teaching Hospital Timergara and inaugurated a water filtration plant and a paeds nutrition ward on Monday.

On his arrival at the hospital, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ali Asghar who gave him a detailed briefing regarding the hospital.

The representative of WHO also visited the labour room of the Gynea ward of the hospital and besides renovation and provision of modern equipment and facilities also announced an ambulance for the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every third child in Pakistan was the victim of malnutrition and that was the reason behind the special concentration on the health of the children.

He further said WHO has allocated a fund of Rs 40 million for the provision of health facilities to the residents of flood-affected localities, which include a mobile hospital, ambulances and other equipment.