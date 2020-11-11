WHO Representative pays homage to frontline polio workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Representative World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Palitha Mahipala has paid homage to the frontline polio campaign workers who are putting their lives at risk to protect the children from the crippling disease.

During visit to Sargodha district to monitor polio campaign of Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIA) 2020 in the field on Wednesday, Dr Mahipala said that WHO had renewed polio eradication campaign all over Pakistan with full zeal and zest.

He added it had introduced necessary adjustments in the operational plan of polio campaigns to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus by providing the teams with masks and hand sanitizers.

Dr Mahipala said Pakistan had reached close to win the battle against the polio.

He said "We are supporting the government to achieve this daunting milestone and our Polio teams are working with full commitment and perseverance. We also need the support of Pakistani people."During his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhalwal and Rural Health Centre Luliani, he met with Medical Superintendent (MS) of THQ hospital, Dr Khalid Gondal who acknowledged the leadership of Dr Mahipala and innovative ways to carry out the polio campaign. He thanked him for steady support for the eradication of polio and control of coronavirus.