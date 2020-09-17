UrduPoint.com
WHO Representative Urges To Speak Up For Health Workers Safety

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

WHO Representative urges to speak up for health workers safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Thursday said that nothing is more important than keeping patients and employees safe, urging all stakeholders and partners to speak up for health workers safety.

In a media briefing, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said "We are all in this together and are fully supportive of recognizing patient safety as a global health priority." He said that World Patient Safety Day was established by the 72nd World Health Assembly in May 2019 with a goal of bringing together health workers, patients, families, caregivers, communities, health care leaders and policymakers to demonstrate commitment to health worker safety and patient safety.

He added the overall objectives of World Patient Safety Day included enhancing the global understanding of patient safety, increasing public engagement in the safety of health care and promoting global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.

He said that globally various activities were planned by World Health Organization, international partners and all countries to commemorate World Patient Safety Day.

He added the objective of World Patient Safety Day 2020 campaign was to raise global awareness about the importance of addressing health worker safety as a prerequisite to patient safety.

He said that the theme of this year's World Patient Safety Day is Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety and the slogan is 'Safe health workers, Safe patients'.

