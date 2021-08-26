UrduPoint.com

WHO Representative Visits Quarantine Centers In Khyber Distt

Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:11 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Dr. Sofian on Thursday visited quarantine centers established in the Khyber Districts for people coming from Afghanistan via Torkham border and inspect various facilities at these centers

The district administration Khyber district has setup three quarantine centers for people coming from Afghanistan for safety purpose as per directives of National Command and Operation Center.

Additional Assistant Commissioner , Ashraf-ud-din gave a detailed briefing to WHO representative on total number of people at quarantine and isolation centers, people coming from Afghanistan and their onward safe shifting to respective cities, food, medicines and other facilities being provided at three quarantine centers.

The WHO representative also met with people at quarantine to know what kind of facilities being provided to them.

He expressed this satisfaction over arrangements made at quarantine centers and observance of coronavirus SOPs.

