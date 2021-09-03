WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises frontline polio workers

(@FahadShabbir)

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala Friday visited the Point of Entry at Torkham border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the implementation of polio activities and paid tributes to frontline health workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala Friday visited the Point of Entry at Torkham border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the implementation of polio activities and paid tributes to frontline health workers.

"I will like to pay tribute to these frontline healthcare heroes who are working day and night in Torkham, battling against polio even in the COVID-19 pandemic. Their resilience is praiseworthy,"Dr Mahipala said during his routine support,supervision and monitoring visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that WHO was committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan to address the barriers to ending polio in Pakistan.

"We focus on integrating polio activities with essential health services and building closer partnerships with high-risk communities to better meet their health needs," Dr Mahipala said during the visit.

The WHO Representative was briefed on the ongoing activities in Torkham border to eradicate polio and the challenges faced during the polio immunization campaigns.