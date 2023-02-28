WHO representative visits trauma center LRH, praised efficiency of staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Tuesday visited the trauma centre at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and praised the efficient management of patients by staff.

During his visit, Dr Mahipala appreciated the dedication of hospital staff for their efficient handling of patients injured in the police line bomb blast.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss ways through which WHO can provide support for medical healthcare and trauma care management in the hospital.

Dr Mahipala announced that WHO would introduce a diploma course for nurses in trauma care and collaborate with the hospital in the field of research.

Dr Junaid Sarfaraz Khan, Dean and Chief Executive of Lady Reading Hospital expressed gratitude to WHO and Dr Mahipala for their support.