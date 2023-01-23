UrduPoint.com

WHO Seeks $2.5 Bln To Counter Health Emergencies Like Pakistan's Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:19 PM

WHO seeks $2.5 Bln to counter health emergencies like Pakistan's floods

The World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, Monday launched a funding appeal for $2.54 billion in 2023 to help people worldwide facing health emergencies such as last August's climate-induced floods in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, Monday launched a funding appeal for $2.54 billion in 2023 to help people worldwide facing health emergencies such as last August's climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

The WHO, in its appeal, said a staggering 339 million people now needed humanitarian assistance globally.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the UN agency's Director-General, urged donors "to be generous" and help the WHO to save lives, prevent the spread of disease within and across borders, and support communities as they rebuild.

Today, he said, the WHO staff were providing assistance in 54 health crises around the world, 11 of which were classified as Grade 3, the WHO's highest level of emergency, requiring the most comprehensive response.

"As it is often the case, the most vulnerable are the worst-hit," the UN agency said in a statement.

The UN agency is already working in an "unprecedented" number of emergencies, from the fall-out of devastating flooding in Pakistan, to catastrophic food insecurity across the Sahel and in the greater Horn of Africa.

The WHO is also heavily involved in alleviating suffering in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and it continues to work in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and northern Ethiopia, where conflict, COVID-19 and climate change have dangerously disrupted health care access.

"This unprecedented convergence of crises demands an unprecedented response," Tedros said. "More people than ever before face the imminent risk of disease and starvation and need help now. The world cannot look away and hope these crises resolve themselves." In 2022, the WHO's assistance to communities in conjunction with local and national authorities, non-governmental authorities and civil society organizations included medicines and other key supplies, training for health professionals, vaccines, enhanced disease surveillance, mobile clinics, mental health support, maternal health consultations and more.

"WHO delivers cost-effective, high-impact responses that protect health, lives and livelihoods," the agency insisted. "Every $1 invested in WHO generates at least $35 in return on investment."According to the WHO website, the UN agency is responding to Grade 3 health emergencies in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the greater Horn of Africa, Northern Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. The COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreaks are also Grade 3 emergencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Mobile Civil Society Yemen Ethiopia Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

6 minutes ago
 US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepren ..

US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepreneurs: Blome

7 minutes ago
 Flowers, pet show organized by Iqra University

Flowers, pet show organized by Iqra University

6 minutes ago
 Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to U ..

Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Tu ..

Balochistan Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company to construct 3 J ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends a ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends annual degree show at NCA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.