UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Sets Standard Of One Pharmacist For 15 Beds

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

WHO sets standard of one pharmacist for 15 beds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a standard of one pharmacist for 15 beds each in any hospital to provide proper healthcare to patients.

Despite issuance of a notification by the Punjab government in October 2012 to fill all vacant posts of pharmacists, only in Lahore city many posts of pharmacists are lying vacant.

This was disclosed by a source associated with health sector here on Sunday. Some years back, the WHO standard for pharmacists was one pharmacist for 50 beds, but due to sharp increase in population and consequently patient burden on hospitals, the WHO had to revise the standard and now one pharmacist was needed to cater healthcare to 15 patients.

Due to vacant posts and inactive role of pharmacists in subscription of medicines for patients in the local healthcare system, the multinational companies dominate through their influence.

The country's aelophathic medicines market consists of around $12 billion per annum in which 38 per cent shareholders are multinational companies. Around 5,000 pharmacists pass out every year and over 18,000 pharmacists are unemployed including 7,000 in Punjab while most posts of pharmacists are lying vacant in hospitals.

Related Topics

Lahore World Government Of Punjab Punjab October Sunday Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

31 minutes ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

46 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.