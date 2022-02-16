WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi launched the 'Mask Wearing Campaign in Azad Jammu Kashmir organized by the World Health Organization on Wednesday

The campaign had been launched in collaboration with the Government of Azad Kashmir, the public would be provided information regarding the use of masks and prevention of epidemics.

While addressing the launching ceremony hosted at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu highly commended the role of the World Health Organization, Government of Pakistan and other agencies for their cooperation extended to the Azad Kashmir government for the provision of modern health facilities to the people.

He congratulated World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Health for launching the Best Mask Campaign. He reiterated to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Azad Kashmir to bring about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people.

He said during the corona epidemic, under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan had adopted the best strategy and Pakistan's initiatives were appreciated all over the world. The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said doctors and medical staff had rendered excellent services during the corona epidemic and sacrificed their lives to save the lives of people.

He said he was grateful to Dr. Palitha for providing ambulances, cold chain vehicles and medical supplies to people living at the line of control and added that the government would cooperate fully with the World Health Organization.

The Prime Minister congratulated the principal and faculty of the Medical college for improving and maintaining quality of the college. Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai thanked the World Health Organization for launching the best campaign for prevention of coronavirus. Addressing the function, WHO Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala said he was happy to launch a mask wearing campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The government of Azad Kashmir and the government of Pakistan adopted the best strategy to prevent corona and added that health sector in Azad Kashmir was developing well under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

He said the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi fully cooperated with the World Health Organization while the Vaccination rates were excellent in Azad Kashmir and also lauded the hospitality of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

He told the medical college students that the purpose of education should be to serve humanity and along with the mask wearing campaign, people also need to focus on vaccination.

Health Secretary, Major General Ahsan Altaf and Principal Muzaffarabad Medical College Professor Mulazam Hussain Bukhari also addressed the function. Special documentaries related to the World Health Organization, Azad Kashmir Government and Medical College Muzaffarabad were screened at the event. At the end of the ceremony, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also distributed masks among the medical college students. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir presented a souvenir to the country head of WHO.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and the country head of the World Health Organization Dr. Palitha Mahipala also planted trees in the greenery of the Medical College.

The Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, World Health Organization Country Head Dr Palitha Mahi Pala, Health Secretary Major General Ahsan. Altaf, Information Secretary Ms. Midhat Shehzad, Director General of Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, Dr. Bushra Shams, Principal Medical College Prof. Mulazam Hussain Bukhari, Dr. Sardar Mehmood Khan, Heads of Departments and students of the college and the members of the civil society were also present on the occasion.