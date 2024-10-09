Open Menu

WHO Steps Up Support For Dengue Outbreak Control In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

WHO steps up support for Dengue outbreak control in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged comprehensive support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health in response to the escalating dengue outbreak in the region.

This commitment was announced during a meeting between WHO's Representative for Pakistan, Dr. Lu Dapeng, and Dr. Fazal, Director of Vector-Borne Diseases, at WHO’s office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Dr. Fazal reported that WHO's support would include the establishment of an integrated disease surveillance dashboard to closely monitor dengue cases. Emergency training for doctors and healthcare staff on effective dengue case management is also on the agenda, alongside technical assistance for managing current cases, he said.

To target the outbreak, the WHO plans to aid in the elimination of dengue larvae in five high-risk union councils in Peshawar.

Additionally, High Dependency Units (HDUs) will be set up in public hospitals to treat patients suffering from dengue shock syndrome. The organization will supply PCR kits for dengue serotyping at the Public Health Reference Lab at Khyber Medical University.

In a bid to enhance field operations, specialized training for medical entomologists focused on dengue and malaria prevention will be provided. WHO will also distribute 5,000 diagnostic kits each for malaria and dengue, along with 2,000 Glucantime injections for Leishmaniasis treatment. To aid in vector control, two hand fogger machines and educational materials for public awareness about dengue prevention will be supplied.

This collaboration signifies a critical step in strengthening Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's response to the dengue outbreak, aiming to improve public health outcomes in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

2 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

2 hours ago
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

4 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

4 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan