WHO Strives To Safeguard Flood Affectees From Epidemics: Dr Mahipala

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala said the organization had been focusing on safeguarding the flood-affected population from epidemics, especially malaria, dengue and cholera after the recent calamitous floods in the country

Presiding over a meeting with Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chatha and district administration officers, he informed that WHO was extending basic health facilities to flood-stricken people.

He maintained that WHO would reach to the flood-hit people and set up medical camps for them in every affected area.

Dr Mahipala said floods had played havoc in the country and the steps taken by the district administration were appreciable.

Earlier, Commissioner Liaqat Chatha, while briefing the WHO representative, informed that the district recorded 389 millimetre while Rajanpur received 249 mm rain, resultantly 49 people lost lives in DG Khan and 13 in Rajanpur.

In total, as many as 112 cattle head died, he said, adding that about 0.6 million acres standing crops were washed away due to recent floods. He heaped praise on Rescue 1122 for rescuing a large number of flood victims.

Later, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over a mini ambulance for Rajanpur and multipurpose tents and essential medicines for flood affectees.

The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners Ali Anan Qamar, M. Anwar, Arif Rahim.

