Open Menu

WHO Striving To Eliminate Hepatitis From Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala has said that the organization was striving to eliminate the hepatitis from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala has said that the organization was striving to eliminate the hepatitis from Pakistan.

In a message, Dr Palitha said that Pakistan is facing a considerably high disease burden due to viral Hepatitis B & C.

He said that Pakistan has the highest prevalence of Hepatitis C (7%) globally and has the highest number of people suffering from HCV.

"Viral hepatitis affects 360 million people worldwide and claims 3,000 lives every day." He said that in 2015, the World Health Assembly adopted a strategy to eliminate hepatitis by 2030 through prevention, testing and treatment.

Around 15 million people are estimated infected with Viral Hepatitis C in the country. Another 5 million are estimated infected with Viral Hepatitis B in the country, he added.

Dr Palitha said, "Unfortunately, our response to viral hepatitis has stagnated in recent years." He added testing for viral hepatitis has not been scaled up as tests and treatment are considered expensive.

He said that the theme of world hepatitis day this year was 'Hepatitis Medicines are Cheaper - Treat to Save Lives' aims to raise awareness to scale treatment for people living with viral hepatitis.

He said that now the manufacturers have announced to lower the price of WHO prequalified hepatitis B and C drugs in low-and middle-income countries. This has been a concerted effort by partners to ensure affordability and accessibility to hepatitis treatment, he added.

He said that these new drug prices will significantly reduce the cost of treatment to low and middle-income countries, and scale up hepatitis programs to meet growing demand, all towards eliminating hepatitis.

He said that the WHO and all stakeholders will ensure the affordability and accessibility of medicines, testing and treatment to millions in low and middle-income countries. "This is indeed a major step towards the elimination of hepatitis by 2030," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Drugs Price 2015 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driv ..

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driven economic growth:Sardar Awai ..

8 minutes ago
 MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusi ..

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

8 minutes ago
 NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

10 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying n ..

Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

8 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates libraries in three different High s ..

DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

8 minutes ago
Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to ..

Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to stay Toshakhana trial

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to r ..

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy seas ..

6 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technic ..

Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technical Committee

12 minutes ago
 River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

42 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulat ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan