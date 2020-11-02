WHO Team Leader appreciates Pakistan Govt measures against polio

BANNU, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) ::Team Leader World Health Organisation (WHO) Al-Walid Monday highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan government against crippling polio disease and hoped that soon the country would become polio free.

During his call on meeting with Commissioner Bannu Division here at his office, he said the pragmatic measures being taken by the government would bear the result and help overcome polio disease.

Commissioner said due to effective measures the case of crippling disease has considerably decreased to eliminate the disease from the country, adding that all the stakeholders including Ulemas, scholars, civil society and parents were now on one page to eliminate the threat.

He emphasized upon parents to help the government in this noble cause and protect their coming generation against permanent disabilities by administering polio drops to their children under the age of five.

Later, prayers were offered for the health team workers who embraced martyrdom during the polio vaccination drive in various parts of the contry.