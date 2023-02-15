WHO team praises LUH for providing best healthcare facilities

UrduPoint.com

February 15, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization's (WHO) team headed by Afifa Baloch on Wednesday paid a three-day visit to the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro, and lauded the administration for providing the best treatment facilities.

The WHO team inspected different wards and other sections of both branches of the hospital.

They inquired about the health of the patients and get information about the facilities being provided at LU hospital.

Afifa Baloch said that the hospital was a state-of-the-art health institution in terms of treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

On this occasion, MS Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr Shaukat Ali Lakho, Director ICU Dr.

Kashif Memon, AMS Dr. Ali Nawaz Abbasi, Focal Person Dr. Taufiq Khan and others were also accompanied the WHO team.

Director Admin Civil Hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi while giving a briefing to the team said that the hospital pays special attention to health issues with modern treatment facilities. The hospital was not only providing treatment facilities to thousands of patients daily but also ensuring free-of-cost medicines, food, pathology, and radiology tests, Jatoi added.

He said that in the hospital, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray facilities were being provided free of charge.

The WHO team expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities in the hospital



More Stories From Pakistan

