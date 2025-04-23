WHO team reviews polio vaccination efforts

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) Punjab team, led by Dr Abdul Nasir Adam, along with Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir and WHO Gujrat District Surveillance Officer Dr Sadaf Sultan, conducted a review of polio vaccination teams in all three tehsils of Gujrat district on Wednesday.

The visit was accompanied by the assistant commissioners of Kharian and Sarai Alamgir, as well as the deputy district health officers. Dr. Abdul Nasir Adam inspected the performance of mobile, fixed, and transit teams, commending their efforts.

The National Polio Campaign in Gujarat will continue until April 26, 2025, with teams administering polio drops door-to-door to children under five.