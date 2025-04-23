WHO Team Reviews Polio Vaccination Efforts
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) Punjab team, led by Dr Abdul Nasir Adam, along with Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir and WHO Gujrat District Surveillance Officer Dr Sadaf Sultan, conducted a review of polio vaccination teams in all three tehsils of Gujrat district on Wednesday.
The visit was accompanied by the assistant commissioners of Kharian and Sarai Alamgir, as well as the deputy district health officers. Dr. Abdul Nasir Adam inspected the performance of mobile, fixed, and transit teams, commending their efforts.
The National Polio Campaign in Gujarat will continue until April 26, 2025, with teams administering polio drops door-to-door to children under five.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scholarship distribution ceremony held in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review various initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police committed to serving religious minorities through Meesaq Centres2 minutes ago
-
23rd Annual Sports Gala underway at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
WHO team reviews polio vaccination efforts2 minutes ago
-
Man injured as jeep strikes against tree3 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation visits Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture12 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day12 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO, Jubilee Life Insurance signs service level agreement22 minutes ago
-
Maid arrested with stolen ornaments23 minutes ago
-
South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising32 minutes ago
-
ECP launches fifth phase of inclusive Women CNIC, voter registration campaign in KP32 minutes ago