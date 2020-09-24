UrduPoint.com
WHO Team Visits Health Centres, Reviews Polio Drive In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:32 PM

WHO team visits health centres, reviews polio drive in Muzaffargarh

World Health Orgainzation (WHO), Pakistan Leader Dr Zain Ul Abidin along with technical team paid a visit to different health departments in the city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :World Health Orgainzation (WHO), Pakistan Leader Dr Zain Ul Abidin along with technical team paid a visit to different health departments in the city.

They called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) , Amjad Shuaib Tareen and CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Fayyaz Leghari and other officials of health department.

Dr Zain visited different health centres including RHU Khangarh, BHU Thatha Qureshi, UC Ghazanfargarh and riverine areas of the district besides inspecting control room set up in district health office.

DC, Amjad Suhaib briefed WHO team about immunization of kids in the district.

He informed that government was putting all out efforts to eradicate Polio from the country adding that infectious diseases could be controlled by effective immunization.

Dr Zain appreciated steps taken by Health deptt under supervision of the DC for removal of Polio and other contagious disease from the district.

