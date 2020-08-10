WHO to assist Balochistan government in flood relief operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :World Health Organization on Monday agreed to assist Balochsistan government in its flood relieve activities and improving provincial healthcare structure.

" World Health Organization would launch a flood assessment program besides reviewing Balochistan's healthcare structure to assisting the Balochistan government in its flood relieve activities and improving in the provincial healthcare structure," said Dr. Palitha Gunarathana Mahipala, WHO representatives to Pakistan during a meeting with health officials held at Civil Secretariat here.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Balochsitan, Dr Rubaba Buledi, Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini were prominent among those who attended the meeting.

Matters pertaining to the flood in Balochistan and health projects underway in collaboration with WHO were discussed during the meeting.

Dr Rubaba Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Balochistan briefed the visiting delegate about the steps taken by the provincial government in connection with the recent flash floods and improving the healthcare structure.

" People have been rescued in the flood affected areas while rescue work is underway in the district worst affected," she said fearing that large number of people may be affected by the epidemic as water of flash floods falls down.

She maintained that the provincial government would be in a dire need of WHO's help in case of epidemic in disaster-hit areas of Balochsitan.

"Dr Rubaba Buledi's has been playing unprecedented role with her best coordination in NCOC activities besides supporting the world health Organizations on different international forums.

