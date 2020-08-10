UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Assist Balochistan Government In Flood Relief Operation

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

WHO to assist Balochistan government in flood relief operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :World Health Organization on Monday agreed to assist Balochsistan government in its flood relieve activities and improving provincial healthcare structure.

" World Health Organization would launch a flood assessment program besides reviewing Balochistan's healthcare structure to assisting the Balochistan government in its flood relieve activities and improving in the provincial healthcare structure," said Dr. Palitha Gunarathana Mahipala, WHO representatives to Pakistan during a meeting with health officials held at Civil Secretariat here.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Balochsitan, Dr Rubaba Buledi, Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini were prominent among those who attended the meeting.

Matters pertaining to the flood in Balochistan and health projects underway in collaboration with WHO were discussed during the meeting.

Dr Rubaba Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Balochistan briefed the visiting delegate about the steps taken by the provincial government in connection with the recent flash floods and improving the healthcare structure.

" People have been rescued in the flood affected areas while rescue work is underway in the district worst affected," she said fearing that large number of people may be affected by the epidemic as water of flash floods falls down.

She maintained that the provincial government would be in a dire need of WHO's help in case of epidemic in disaster-hit areas of Balochsitan.

Palitha Gunarathana Mahipala, WHO representatives on the occasion lauded the efforts of the provincial government in rescuing the catastrophe-hit areas people. " " World Health Organization would launch a flood assessment program besides reviewing Balochistan's healthcare structure to generously assist the Balochistan government in flood relieve activities and improving the provincial healthcare structure.

"Dr Rubaba Buledi's has been playing unprecedented role with her best coordination in NCOC activities besides supporting the world health Organizations on different international forums.

ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Flood Water May Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.