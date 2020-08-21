UrduPoint.com
WHO To Collaborate For New Courses For Medical Professionals

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:30 PM

WHO to collaborate for new courses for medical professionals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) will collaborate for new courses for Medical Professionals in the field of Non Communicable Diseases(NCDs), Vector Born Diseases(VBDs) and Mental Health(MH).

This was announced in a meeting between Chairman board of Management of Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lieutenant Gen (retired) Khalid Maqbool and Chief of WHO in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala at the IPH here on Friday.

The IPH BSL-III Lab (Corona Lab) for Influenza type diseases and all type of cooperation of the WHO will be extended to the IPH for this purpose.

Dean IPH, Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that WHO had declared Epidemiology course as mandatory for the faculty members of IPH ,saying WHO would provide technical assistance to organize this course.

She said that World Health Organization will help to setup Centre for Disease Control in IPH.

Meanwhile,Chairman BoM, IPH Lt. Gen.(R) Khalid Maqbool and Dean IPH, Dr Zarfishan Tahir hailed the announcement made by the Punjab Health Minister to establish Centre for Infection Control( CFIC) in Punjab and termed it as timely decision for prevention of diseases in the present scenario.

They said that the CFIC will play an effective role to check the spread of infectious diseases and improve Public Health in society.

WHO Punjab Representative, Dr Jamshed, Microbiologist IPH Dr Ubaid, Dr Saima and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

