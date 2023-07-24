WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a project to establish 26 labour rooms besides initiating the repair work of 100 calamity-hit health facilities in the flood-affected region of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a project to establish 26 labour rooms besides initiating the repair work of 100 calamity-hit health facilities in the flood-affected region of Balochistan.

A total of 26 new labour rooms will be established to provide quality and better maternity facilities to women of the province.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and IT Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed these views while talking to the provincial head of WHO Balochistan, Dr.Asfand Yar Shirani, here on Monday.

She said that with the support of the World Health Organization, a project has been started for the construction and repair of one hundred flood-affected and old buildings in Balochistan.

Lauding the services of the World Health Organization, she said that WHO was striving hard to establish health units in the province that would yield positive results in the overall health care of the province.

WHO provincial chief while briefing the parliamentary sectary said that a dental unit has also been established at Osta Mohammad while warehouses have also been set up each at DHO office Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts respectively.

Earlier, the Parliamentary secretary appreciated the cooperation of the World Health Organization for the provision of medical services to the needy patients of Balochistan.

" The cooperation of the WHO will bring tangible changes in the provision of the healthcare services, mainly to the people of the far-flung areas of the province.

The establishment of the labour rooms in remote areas of Balochistan will also help reduce the high mortality rate in the province, she further added.