WHO to provide 2.5 mln anti-malaria doses by next week: Buledi

Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that 2.5 million anti-malaria doses donated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for flood-hit areas will be received in a week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that 2.5 million anti-malaria doses donated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for flood-hit areas will be received in a week.

"There is an alarming surge in the cases of malaria in Balochistan mainly in the flood hit-areas," she said during a meeting with WHO Balochistan chief Dr Asfandyar Shirani here at her office.

While lauding the WHO role in Balohcistan Dr. Rubaba said that the support of the World Health Organization in the flood-affected areas was of significant importance.

On the reports of non-availability of malaria drugs from most areas of flood-affected districts, the World Health Organization has expressed its determination to supply drugs for the treatment of malaria according to the needs.

"The head of the World Health Organization in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipla, will take drugs to the affected areas with him by next week," WHO Balochsitan chief said.

In addition to this, it was decided in the meeting that on behalf of WHO, the services of gynecologist and anesthesiologist for the medical facilities related to mother and child will be provided to the health department at Dera Murad Jamali hospital for six months.