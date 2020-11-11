UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Provide All Possible Support To Pakistan In Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

WHO to provide all possible support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization's (WHO) Pakistan Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala Wednesday said that WHO would continue to provide all possible support to Pakistan amid the coronavirus crisis.

WHO had taken several comprehensive measures to collaborate with the government and formed a coordinated response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Mahipala said this at handing over ceremony of PCR machines for people affected by Corona disease and visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar along with his team.

He said that as COVID-19 continued to spread its tentacles dreading humans, the governments all over the globe were accelerating their efforts to curb the pandemic. He added WHO was at the forefront of coordinating and planning concerted efforts to support the government of Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

Dr Mahipala said "We are with Pakistan in this moment of global health crisis. We will continue to support Pakistan to help it control the pandemic as our priority is the health and well being of people.

" He said "In these unprecedented times, we must come together to comfort each other and support all of those who have suffered." Director KTH Dr Tahir Nadeem appreciated Dr Palitha's commitment in the face of adversity and WHO's arduous support to Pakistan during floods and dengue.

Clinical In-charge, Dr Muhammad Asghar briefed about the Public Health Laboratory (PHL) MTI KTH Peshawar.

He appreciated timely and invaluable assistance by WHO to the Pakistani government to chalk out the strategic Corona preparedness and response plan to stop the viral crisis which had halted life everywhere unequivocally.

He acknowledged the WHO's support to the PHL for the COVID-19 pandemic by highlighting the donation of two fully automated PCR machines, one Real-time PCR machine and continuous supply of reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM).

He briefed the WHO team about the continuous efforts to scale-up the capacity of PHL for detection, prevention and control of various diseases and requested WHO's support in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Dengue Visit All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

2 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

17 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

22 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

44 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

47 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.