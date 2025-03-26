Open Menu

WHO To Support Pakistan To Achieve Health Goals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

WHO to support Pakistan to achieve health goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr Hanan Balkhy on Wednesday reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in achieving its health goals.

In telephonic conversation with the Federal Minister for Health, Dr Mustafa Kamal, the Regional Director WHO congratulated him on assuming office as Pakistan’s Health Minister.

Both leaders agreed to further enhance collaboration in the health sector. During the discussion, Dr Mustafa Kamal invited the WHO Regional Director to visit Pakistan, an invitation that Dr Balkhy graciously accepted.

The visit will focus on addressing Pakistan’s key health challenges and strategies to achieve public health targets.

"Health challenges transcend borders," stated Dr Mustafa Kamal. "Pakistan is committed to strengthening global health security and, in collaboration with WHO, aims to establish a Global Health academy in Jeddah."

In response, Dr Balkhy assured that WHO would provide comprehensive technical support for this initiative.

Highlighting Pakistan’s health challenges, Dr Mustafa Kamal emphasized that the country faces a rising burden of diseases.

However, he reiterated the government’s firm commitment to making Pakistan disease-free.

"We are utilizing all our resources and capabilities to tackle health issues effectively," he stated. Dr Mustafa Kamal also underscored the significant challenge posed by hepatitis, revealing that Pakistan currently has over 10 million hepatitis cases.

To address this, the government has launched the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis C Elimination Program nationwide. A pilot project in two districts of Gilgit-Baltistan has already been successfully completed. Regarding polio eradication, the Health Minister affirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to eliminating the disease.

"An extensive polio eradication campaign will be launched in April to curb the spread of the virus," he announced. Dr Balkhy commended the efforts of the Prime Minister and Pakistan’s health authorities in polio eradication and assured continued WHO support in fighting polio and other infectious diseases in the country. This collaboration underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to improving public health and achieving global health security.

Recent Stories

 

 

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

31 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

45 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

46 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

1 hour ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan