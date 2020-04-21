World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan will be supporting the Government of Pakistan's response to COVID-19 with 2.67 million (approximately US$3.29) worth of funding to scale-up the current response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan will be supporting the Government of Pakistan's response to COVID-19 with 2.67 million (approximately US$3.29) worth of funding to scale-up the current response.

"This funding package will be used in 27 districts across all provinces of Pakistan. WHO has been working closely with the Government of Pakistan to prepare and respond to the growing threat of COVID-19," Representative of WHO in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Tuesday.

He thanked United Kingdom's t Department for International Development (DFID) for this generous support which will go a long way to strengthen the current response and save lives.

He added that it will assist WHO in providing technical, operational and logistical support to the Government of Pakistan via existing response coordination mechanisms at Federal and provincial levels.

The funds will also help strengthen the country's capacity to identify and diagnose cases of COVID-19, manage them within health care settings through effective infection, prevention and control measures, increase community participation in stopping the spread of COVID-19, and enhance citizen's access to reliable information so that they can learn how to protect themselves and others.

Gaps in healthcare facilities and provisions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers will also be covered through this funding.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said, "These are extraordinary times. Across the world millions of people are being affected by COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan's resilience and capability will defeat this pandemic. He announced UK health support of 2.67m to help the Government of Pakistan to detect COVID-19, protect communities and assist those most affected.

He said, "We are also looking to repurpose other UK aid work in Pakistan of up to 100 million to help protect the most vulnerable people of Pakistan with economic relief and social security packages." "We count on our friends at difficult times, UK and Pakistan enjoy the very best of international friendship. We will beat this together."To date, WHO has been supporting Pakistan by strengthening COVID-19 response initiatives in collaboration with healthcare providers across the country. This included trainings of health care providers on contact tracing and case definitions for suspected and confirmed cases, case management and infection, prevention and control measures.

WHO has also assisted in the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to health facilities and assisted in the distribution of Information, education and Communications (IEC) materials to raise public awareness on COVID-19 and counter any rumours and misinformation.