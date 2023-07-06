Open Menu

WHO Urged To Highlight Importance Of Polio Vaccination: SWAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

WHO urged to highlight importance of polio vaccination: SWAT

Speakers at a workshop held here the other day urged journalists to highlight the importance of vaccination and remove misconceptions about polio vaccine to save children from the crippling disease

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Speakers at a workshop held here the other day urged journalists to highlight the importance of vaccination and remove misconceptions about polio vaccine to save children from the crippling disease.

The daylong workshop was organized by WHO Pakhtunkhwa in a local hotel here on Thursday. The event was attended by District Health officer Swat Muhammad Saleem Khan, WHO Malakand Division coordinator Dr Khawaja Irfan and journalists of Swat Press Club.

The speakers said that fair media reports on health issues including polio eradication initiative would educate the public about the significance of vaccination that would help the government to achieve Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Dr Khawaja Irfan said that currently, only Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported cases of the polio virus, making it crucial for the two countries to work together to eradicate the disease.

He said that the media should educate people about essential immunization services of the government to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases and bring down morbidity and mortality rate.

During the workshop, officials emphasized that polio poses a threat not only to children but also to adults of all ages. They stressed the criticality of administering polio drops to all children, including those visiting tourist destinations like Kalam, Madyan, Bahrain and Malam Jabba, where teams have been deployed along internal roadways.

Dr Irfan said that southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hit hard by polio with frequent outbreaks of the disease that paralyzed 17 children in 2019 and so far, making the rest of the children vulnerable to the crippling virus.

Dr Irfan further spoke about the history of the disease, types of polio vaccines and need for repeated doses for eradication of the virus.

He appreciated journalists for their responsible reporting about polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Swat Hotel Bahrain Malakand 2019 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

9 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

9 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

12 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

12 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

12 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

12 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

12 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

22 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

19 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

8 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan