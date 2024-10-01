ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a monumental achievement for public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has validated the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Pakistan.

Trachoma is a disease caused by infection by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium and can result in irreversible blindness if left untreated.

According to WHO, Pakistan becomes the 19th country globally to reach this historic milestone.

Its success in doing so underscores the government of Pakistan’s political commitment to public health, the value of WHO technical support and the incredible contributions of health professionals, endemic communities, civil society and partners like Sightsavers, Christian Blind Mission and the Fred Hollows Foundation.

The achievement is a significant marker in the global fight against preventable diseases and their elimination.

In 1997, Pakistan was the first country to be certified free of dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease) transmission.

Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem adds to this legacy. This latest success is not the end but a precursor to more milestone achievements along the road.

“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Pakistan is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s health workers, including many working at community level."

"It underscores the power of collective action, innovative thinking and a shared commitment to a healthier future for all. I commend Pakistan for its dedication and success in safeguarding the vision of millions.”

WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Hanan Balkhy underlined the significance of the achievement, "Congratulations to Pakistan on the elimination of trachoma. Now Pakistan has eliminated two neglected tropical diseases, demonstrating the country’s dedication to public health and serving as an inspiration to all."

“This is a remarkable achievement which will save thousands of people from preventable visual impairment or blindness,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng.

Pakistan’s success highlights the effectiveness of the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy for eliminating trachoma, which includes surgery for trichiasis, antibiotics to clear infection, and facial cleanliness and environmental improvement to reduce transmission.

Pakistan’s successful elimination of trachoma as a public health problem serves as a powerful reminder that the control, elimination and eradication of many neglected tropical diseases is an attainable goal.