WHO Validates Trachoma Elimination As Pakistan's Public Health Problem
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a monumental achievement for public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has validated the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Pakistan.
Trachoma is a disease caused by infection by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium and can result in irreversible blindness if left untreated.
According to WHO, Pakistan becomes the 19th country globally to reach this historic milestone.
Its success in doing so underscores the government of Pakistan’s political commitment to public health, the value of WHO technical support and the incredible contributions of health professionals, endemic communities, civil society and partners like Sightsavers, Christian Blind Mission and the Fred Hollows Foundation.
The achievement is a significant marker in the global fight against preventable diseases and their elimination.
In 1997, Pakistan was the first country to be certified free of dracunculiasis (Guinea-worm disease) transmission.
Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem adds to this legacy. This latest success is not the end but a precursor to more milestone achievements along the road.
“Elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Pakistan is a monumental achievement for the country and for the global fight against the disease,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s health workers, including many working at community level."
"It underscores the power of collective action, innovative thinking and a shared commitment to a healthier future for all. I commend Pakistan for its dedication and success in safeguarding the vision of millions.”
WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Hanan Balkhy underlined the significance of the achievement, "Congratulations to Pakistan on the elimination of trachoma. Now Pakistan has eliminated two neglected tropical diseases, demonstrating the country’s dedication to public health and serving as an inspiration to all."
“This is a remarkable achievement which will save thousands of people from preventable visual impairment or blindness,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng.
Pakistan’s success highlights the effectiveness of the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy for eliminating trachoma, which includes surgery for trichiasis, antibiotics to clear infection, and facial cleanliness and environmental improvement to reduce transmission.
Pakistan’s successful elimination of trachoma as a public health problem serves as a powerful reminder that the control, elimination and eradication of many neglected tropical diseases is an attainable goal.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee expresses concerns over selection of MPhil, PhD scholars without any methodology2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking2 minutes ago
-
Tank Police conduct mock exercise2 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to expedite submission of pending challans2 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September2 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized11 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Petroleum rejects PMDC privatization11 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 other injured in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept21 minutes ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to jointly work for green energy transition, climate resilience21 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts ICA for hearing regarding election tribunal21 minutes ago