WHO warns against fraudulent use of logo on local products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Taking strict notice of the fraudulent use of organization's logo and emblem on local products for commercial purposes, the World Health Organization (WHO) Monday warned to stop the illegal practice.

According to WHO, the general public should be very careful about the misleading practices and categorically said that the organization had not endorsed these specific products or services.

It said legal action might be taken against such enterprises or persons that reproduced the WHO logo for the purpose of self-promotion, or obtaining any commercial or personal financial gain, or use in any manner which implies WHO endorsement of the products or activities of a commercial enterprise.

It said it had observed that branding of the World Health Organization was being inappropriately used on local products for commercial gains.

The local products against COVID-19 were also quoting WHO in its advertisement on electronic and print media.

"WHO's core function is to direct and coordinate international health work through collaboration. WHO partners with the Government of Pakistan, the United Nations system, international organizations, civil society, foundations, academia, and research institutions and it does not partner with commercial companies.

"The use of the WHO emblem and logo is governed by a resolution of the First World Health Assembly (resolution WHA1.133), that is accepted by its 194 Member States, which does not allow the WHO's name, emblem or logo to be used to promote specific companies, products or ideologies," it added.