WHO warns Coronavirus may not go away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:43 PM

WHO’s Emergencies Director Michael Ryan says Coronvirus may become another endemic virus in our communities and the humanity needs to live with it.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) warned that new Coronavirus may not be wiped out and asked the people around the globe to learn with it here on Thursday.

WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said they had a new virus entering the human population for the first time, and therefore, it was very hard to predict when they would prevail over it.

“We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it,” said Michael Ryan, the WHO’s Emergencies director.

He said: “ Coronavirus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never be wiped out,” . He expressed these views while addressing a virtual press conference in Geneva.

“HIV has not gone away but now we have made terms to live with it,” Ryan said.

The countries around the world now were going to ease lockdowns imposed earlier to contain novel Coronavirus from spread.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan in China last year in December infected more than 4.2 million people and killed 300,000 others.

More than half of humanity had been under lockdown since Coronavirus crisis started.

However, WHO warned that this virus could not go away and the people needed to live with it, saying that many countries would like to get out of different measures imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus.

He said WHO’s recommendations were high alert and should be at the highest level possible. Ryan said that there was still a long way to go on the path to returning to normal, pointing out that countries would have to stay the course.

Condemning attacks on healthcare workers that were linked to the pandemic, he said more than 35 "quite serious" such incidents were recorded in April alone in 11 countries. He went on to say that the attacks were often over-reactions from ill-informed communities — while others were more sinister.

