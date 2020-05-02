UrduPoint.com
Who Was Behind Removal Of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:07 PM

Who was behind removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

A senior journalist claims that four people including Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan played role in removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Shehzad Akhtar, Shehzad Gill and PM’s Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan were the major four people who played their role in removal of Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to PM on Information, a senior journalist claimed.

In a tv show, Senior Journalist Imran Yaqoob said that corruption was there but it was very minor and the main issue was the adjustment and acceptance of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in the ruling party. He said that four people did not like Ms Awan and played their role in their removal.

The journalist also claimed that Firdous Ashiq Awan wanted to address a press conference on the same day but “some powerful circles” barred her from doing so.

“She sent invitations to different TV channels and Islamabad Press was ready for her press conference but the sources said that she was stopped,” said Imran Yaqoob.

Appearing on TV on Friday night, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also revealed the inside story that how she was removed and who was behind it.

Awan who served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said that PM’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan was the first person who threatened her to tender resignation, saying that otherwise she would be de-notified.

“I told the Principal Secretary that she will resign if the PM asks her to do so,” said Ms Awan, adding that the files of her ministry were sent to the PM House without taking these into her notice.

She also indirectly criticized some party leaders over her removal.

However, some reports emerged that she was removed as the PM was not happy with her performance. They said that the PM had told her that he was not satisfied with her performance. Later, the PM was presented a charge sheet against the special assistant before she was removed from the post.

Awan, however, rejected the reports of corruptions, terming the same as baseless. She said that the PM was authority to replace the cabinet members at any time. She also thanked the PM for believing her to serve as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting.

