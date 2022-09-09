UrduPoint.com

WHO, WFP To Provide Health, Food Assistance To Flood Hit People: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 09:15 PM

WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flood hit people: DC

World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) would provide health facilities and food to flood hit people through community based data in Dera Ghazi Khan's affected areas

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) would provide health facilities and food to flood hit people through community based data in Dera Ghazi Khan's affected areas.

These observations were made in a meeting of WHO and WFP representatives with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar on Friday.

DC said that coordination with world aid agencies had been completed for rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood affected areas.

Anwar Baryar said that after preparation of final estimates, availability of funds would be ensured and other losses of the affected communities would be compensated.

He said that all the departments would share the data regarding flood affected people with the district administration.

He said that medical aid was being provided to flood hit people on priority basis. DC said that survey would soon begin to prepare final estimates of flood related losses and compensation would be paid to affected people.

Related Topics

World Flood Dera Ghazi Khan All Share

Recent Stories

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands ..

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

47 seconds ago
 Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of En ..

Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of Enerhodar, ZNPP - Ulyanov

49 seconds ago
 European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only f ..

European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only for Several Groups of Russians

50 seconds ago
 CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avo ..

CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avoid further flooding of village ..

11 minutes ago
 European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should ..

European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should Impose Sanctions Against Russ ..

11 minutes ago
 Commission Recommends EU Not to Issue Long-Term Mu ..

Commission Recommends EU Not to Issue Long-Term Multiple-Entry Visas to Russians

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.