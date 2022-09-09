WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flood hit people: DC

World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) would provide health facilities and food to flood hit people through community based data in Dera Ghazi Khan's affected areas

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) would provide health facilities and food to flood hit people through community based data in Dera Ghazi Khan's affected areas.

These observations were made in a meeting of WHO and WFP representatives with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar on Friday.

DC said that coordination with world aid agencies had been completed for rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood affected areas.

Anwar Baryar said that after preparation of final estimates, availability of funds would be ensured and other losses of the affected communities would be compensated.

He said that all the departments would share the data regarding flood affected people with the district administration.

He said that medical aid was being provided to flood hit people on priority basis. DC said that survey would soon begin to prepare final estimates of flood related losses and compensation would be paid to affected people.