Who will be given preference for Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan?

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the people who are going to Hajj, work or study abroad will be preferred for Pfizer vaccine, Pointing out that Pakistan has received a limited quantity of the vaccine this month.

“Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given to specific people who need the jab the most due to global vaccine acceptability issue,” said the minister.

He said: “People who are going to perform Hajj, to work or study abroad will be given preference,”.

The latest reports say that Pakistan has received the first shipment of 106,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine through COVAX, while the government is also planning to procure ‘one to two million doses’ of mRNA vaccine directly from the manufacturer.

The minister said, “The government is working hard to expedite the vaccination process across the country so that restrictions are lifted and businesses are resumed,”.

“Pakistan has received a limited quantity of the vaccine this month due to which the government has decided to give the vaccine to those who are going abroad where it is mandatory,” he added.

Asad Umar said that vaccine acceptability is a global issue and asked the other nations to address it.

The government, he said, was launching a mass vaccination campaign and planned to establish 4,000 vaccination centres across the country.