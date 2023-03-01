UrduPoint.com

WHO Will Provide Support To Nowshera Hospitals: Dr. Palitha

Published March 01, 2023

WHO will provide support to Nowshera hospitals: Dr. Palitha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala on Wednesday visited the district health officer's office Nowshera in connection with support to be extended to different hospitals of the districts.

He met with the district health officer Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan and the Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Miss Wazir, said a press release.

WHO's representative for Pakistan donated essential medicines and took up the responsibility for the complete renovation of two health facilities destroyed during the last flash floods. He added that WHO would be providing all the medical equipment, furniture, and other necessary items for these health facilities.

"WHO is already supporting the rehabilitation of 36 healthcare facilities across the province that were devastated in the last flash floods",he added.

Later WHO's country representative inaugurated a nutrition stabilization center and clean drinking water filtration plant district of Haripur.

DHO Dr. Shoaib while thanking the WHO officials for their extended support told that the announced support will help revamp and provide health services in the district. He furthered that health services in the district were compromised during the last flash floods.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Miss Wazir acknowledged the support of the WHO told that Nowshera is one of the most affected areas by the last floods. It is encouraging that the world community including WHO is taking steps towards an improved healthcare system.

