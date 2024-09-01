Open Menu

WHO Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM

WHO workshop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, a training workshop was held here at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was held for capacity building of medical staff of the civil hospital.

It was attended by medical staff including Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Khan, doctors, paramedics and nurses.

Lectures were delivered on “Vaccination of Preventable Diseases” by health experts. Divsional Officer, WHO, Dr. Mufakkar Mian, WHO Officer, Dr. Meh Rose, Associate Professor Dr. Ms. Nosheen and Dr. Zakia delivered lectures on preventable diseases.

