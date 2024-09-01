WHO Workshop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, a training workshop was held here at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.
According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was held for capacity building of medical staff of the civil hospital.
It was attended by medical staff including Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Khan, doctors, paramedics and nurses.
Lectures were delivered on “Vaccination of Preventable Diseases” by health experts. Divsional Officer, WHO, Dr. Mufakkar Mian, WHO Officer, Dr. Meh Rose, Associate Professor Dr. Ms. Nosheen and Dr. Zakia delivered lectures on preventable diseases.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
01 killed, 2 injured in blast2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Museum displays 'Wonders of Thailand'2 minutes ago
-
02 teenage girls abducted from Wah2 minutes ago
-
Over 2.8m consumers avail relief under Punjab govt’s electricity package in Mepco2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast12 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board staff put on high alert over rains12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office disposes of cases12 minutes ago
-
All-out effort will be made to end terrorism in Balochistan: Sarfaraz Bugti22 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes encroachments22 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore22 minutes ago
-
One million youths to get IT education every year: Ahsan Iqbal31 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 3.7m from 149 defaulters32 minutes ago