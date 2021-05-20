Whoever tries to create unrest in society, should be dealt with iron hands: CM GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday warned that whosoever would try to create unrest in society, they would be dealt with iron hands adding that what has happening in Gilgit-Baltistan in the name of debates (Manazira) between two major sects of the area during the last one week was very shocking and disturbing

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday warned that whosoever would try to create unrest in society, they would be dealt with iron hands adding that what has happening in Gilgit-Baltistan in the name of debates (Manazira) between two major sects of the area during the last one week was very shocking and disturbing.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM said that efforts were being made to ensure that such situation does not escalate further and that the central leaders of both sects should openly apologize to the people for their behavior and get out of the cycle of further debates.

Khalid Khursheed said that strict action was being taken against those who spread false rumors through social media under the Cyber Crime Act.

He said that islam was a religion of peace and harmony.

He said that sectarianism and nationalism has left us nowhere as more than four hundred people had lost their lives in Gilgit-Baltistan in the past, Chief Minister added.

He further stated that it was because of these criminal people that our economy has been ruined, adding that the nation has to make sure that we do not fall prey to these diseases and do not fall into the trap of these fake sectarians and fake nationalists.