UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whoever Tries To Create Unrest In Society, Should Be Dealt With Iron Hands: CM GB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:33 AM

Whoever tries to create unrest in society, should be dealt with iron hands: CM GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday warned that whosoever would try to create unrest in society, they would be dealt with iron hands adding that what has happening in Gilgit-Baltistan in the name of debates (Manazira) between two major sects of the area during the last one week was very shocking and disturbing

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday warned that whosoever would try to create unrest in society, they would be dealt with iron hands adding that what has happening in Gilgit-Baltistan in the name of debates (Manazira) between two major sects of the area during the last one week was very shocking and disturbing.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM said that efforts were being made to ensure that such situation does not escalate further and that the central leaders of both sects should openly apologize to the people for their behavior and get out of the cycle of further debates.

Khalid Khursheed said that strict action was being taken against those who spread false rumors through social media under the Cyber Crime Act.

He said that islam was a religion of peace and harmony.

He said that sectarianism and nationalism has left us nowhere as more than four hundred people had lost their lives in Gilgit-Baltistan in the past, Chief Minister added.

He further stated that it was because of these criminal people that our economy has been ruined, adding that the nation has to make sure that we do not fall prey to these diseases and do not fall into the trap of these fake sectarians and fake nationalists.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Turkish Lira Cyber Crime Criminals

Recent Stories

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

38 seconds ago

Italian President Plans to Step Aside After Mandat ..

40 seconds ago

UK to Boast Military Strength With New Aircraft Ca ..

41 seconds ago

Russia's Putin Agrees to Delay Population Census U ..

43 seconds ago

US-Sponsored Mediterranean Maritime Exercise Begin ..

45 seconds ago

LWMC Chairman, CEO visit outfall road workshop

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.