Whoever tries to harass will not stay in FBR: FBR chief Zaidi

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shbbar Zaidi has said that government has provided facility to file tax return for the year 2018 till August 02

Any one should point out what new tax we have clamped. It was our policy not to impose any new tax.He went on to say that there was a very easy way to increase tax that sales tax should be enhanced.

But we did not do so, he added.My objective to come to Faisalabad was to talk on zero rating, he remarked. It will be our endeavor to move to a better and acceptable solution on this matter.

It is our draw back that we have not created awareness among the people in befitting manner, he added.Reshuffling at large scale has been done in FBR, however, these transfers are of ordinary nature, he started.He announced whosoever tries to harass will not stay in FBR.Responding to a question he said hike in the value of Dollar is also among the reasons which has led to give rise inflation.

Non inclusion of middleman in tax net is also one of the reasons behind price hike, he added. Middleman will have to come into tax net, he added. Seller and buyer is becoming poor and middle man is becoming rich, he observed.We are making sincere efforts to sort out issues of smuggling and Afghan transit trade, he held.